Former Fiji leader Bainimarama charged with abuse of office - prosecutor

Fiji's former prime minister Frank Bainimarama, who led the Pacific island nation for 16 years until narrowly losing an election in December, has been charged with abuse of office, the government prosecutor said.

Fiji's Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, has sanctioned charges of abuse of office against Bainimarama and suspended police commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho, a statement from the public prosecutor said.

The charges relate to a complaint by the University of South Pacific in 2019 that the pair had terminated a police investigation.

