Left Menu

Former tenant arrested for murder of kidnapped boy in Jharkhand

After he did not return home, his father lodged a complaint at Bariatu police station on March 4, he said.Gope told the police that after checking footage of CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood, it was found that his son was kidnapped by a person after being dragged into a car.The boy recognised the man, as he was their former tenant.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-03-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 19:01 IST
Former tenant arrested for murder of kidnapped boy in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing an eight-year-old boy for ransom in Jharkhand capital Ranchi, police said on Thursday.

The body of the boy was found in a sack near Lalgutwa pond in the Nagri police station area of Ranchi on March 7, police said.

The man was identified as Sanjeev Kumar Panda, who was a former tenant of the victim's father Raju Gope, said Ranchi senior superintendent of police Kishor Kaushal.

"The boy had been kidnapped on March 3 around 7.45 pm when he went out to buy biscuits. After he did not return home, his father lodged a complaint at Bariatu police station on March 4," he said.

Gope told the police that after checking footage of CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood, it was found that his son was kidnapped by a person after being dragged into a car.

"The boy recognised the man, as he was their former tenant. The boy tried to come out of the car. The man then strangled the boy to death," the SSP said.

The accused confessed his crime saying he did it for ransom as he was facing financial crunch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
4
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023