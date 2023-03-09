Jharkhand: 17-year-old girl, who went missing on Holi, found dead in Godda

A 17-year-old girl, who went missing on Holi, was found dead in a field in Jharkhand's Gooda district on Thursday, police said.

The girl went to her friend's house on Wednesday evening for celebrating Holi but she did not return home, they said.

A search was started and her body was found in a field in the Mahagama police station area on Thursday morning, they added.

Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena said injury marks were found on the body.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, he said.

Those behind the death will be apprehended soon, Meena said.

