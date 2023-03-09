Left Menu

Jharkhand: 17-year-old girl, who went missing on Holi, found dead in Godda

PTI | Godda | Updated: 09-03-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 19:11 IST
Jharkhand: 17-year-old girl, who went missing on Holi, found dead in Godda
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl, who went missing on Holi, was found dead in a field in Jharkhand's Gooda district on Thursday, police said.

The girl went to her friend's house on Wednesday evening for celebrating Holi but she did not return home, they said.

A search was started and her body was found in a field in the Mahagama police station area on Thursday morning, they added.

Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena said injury marks were found on the body.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, he said.

Those behind the death will be apprehended soon, Meena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
4
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023