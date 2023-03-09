Forest inspector arrested for assaulting cops in UP's Ballia

A forest inspector was arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel at Suryapura village in the district's Sukhpura area, officials said on Thursday.

Manjit Singh, a forest inspector, had a dispute with the personnel deployed at Beruarbari police post on Wednesday over parking his motorcycle, they said.

During the dispute, Singh allegedly assaulted the personnel, said Paras Nath Singh, the station in-charge.

A case was registered against Singh and he has been arrested, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)