Scandal Unveiled: Samajwadi Party's Baijnath Dubey Takes on BJP's Bawan Singh
Samajwadi Party leader Baijnath Dubey accuses BJP's MLA Bawan Singh of a Rs 1-crore scam between 1997 and 2002. Dubey claims Singh's projects were incomplete, misusing public funds. A related FIR was registered but no action followed. Dubey also criticizes Gonda hospital's corruption and inadequate facilities.
Samajwadi Party leader Baijnath Dubey has leveled serious accusations against BJP's Katra Bazar MLA Bawan Singh, alleging his involvement in a Rs 1-crore scam during his tenure from 1997 to 2002.
According to Dubey, Singh oversaw projects in the Katra Bazar constituency that were left unfinished, leading to a misuse of public funds. An FIR was lodged, but Dubey claims that no decisive action has been taken. Dubey also recounts that the case was further shrouded in controversy after a contractor involved died by suicide.
In a broader critique, Dubey slammed the current BJP-led state government for deep-rooted corruption, citing issues in Gonda's health infrastructure. He criticized the Gonda women's hospital for pervasive corruption and a lack of basic medical facilities, which forces patients to seek care elsewhere.
