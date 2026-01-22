Scandal Unveiled: Samajwadi Party's Baijnath Dubey Takes on BJP's Bawan Singh

Samajwadi Party leader Baijnath Dubey has leveled serious accusations against BJP's Katra Bazar MLA Bawan Singh, alleging his involvement in a Rs 1-crore scam during his tenure from 1997 to 2002.

According to Dubey, Singh oversaw projects in the Katra Bazar constituency that were left unfinished, leading to a misuse of public funds. An FIR was lodged, but Dubey claims that no decisive action has been taken. Dubey also recounts that the case was further shrouded in controversy after a contractor involved died by suicide.

In a broader critique, Dubey slammed the current BJP-led state government for deep-rooted corruption, citing issues in Gonda's health infrastructure. He criticized the Gonda women's hospital for pervasive corruption and a lack of basic medical facilities, which forces patients to seek care elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)