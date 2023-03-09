Jharkhand: Committee submits report on Clinical Establishment Act amendment amid strike threat by docs

A four-member committee set up by the Jharkhand government has submitted its recommendations on the amendments to the Clinical Establishment Act, an official said on Thursday.

The committee prepared its report after five rounds of discussions among its members, he said.

The committee also held discussions with Health Minister Banna Gupta and Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Arun Kumar Singh, he added.

The doctors' organisations in the state have been seeking greater protection at the workplace with amendments to the Clinical Establishment Act. They also threatened to go on strike from March 13 over it.

Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Jharkhand secretary doctor Pradip Kumar Singh said, ''We hope this time the Act would be amended as the government appears serious about the issue.'' In 2014, the then Hemant Soren government proposed a similar amendment to the law, but it was sent to the Select Committee of the assembly. The amendment proposed by the Raghubar Das government in 2019 was also sent to the Select Committee.

The doctors' organisations will meet on Friday to decide whether they would ahead with the indefinite strike from March 13.

Seven doctors were attacked in the last two months across the state but no action was taken, they alleged.

IMA Jharkhand president doctor AK Singh told PTI, ''At Friday's meeting, we will review the works done by the government regarding our demands. We will then take a call on whether we should go ahead with the indefinite strike.'' The doctors in the state went on a day-long 'work boycott' on March 1 over their demands, and also organised a candlelight march on March 5.

