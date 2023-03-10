Left Menu

Tiny Baltic island finds itself 'a pawn' in Nord Stream gas drama

I nhabitants of the tiny island of Christiansö in the Baltic Sea found themselves in the glare of global media attention this week after reports alleging a boat moored off the rocky outcrop was used to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipelines. "Practically the entire world called me yesterday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 01:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 01:15 IST
Tiny Baltic island finds itself 'a pawn' in Nord Stream gas drama

I nhabitants of the tiny island of Christiansö in the Baltic Sea found themselves in the glare of global media attention this week after reports alleging a boat moored off the rocky outcrop was used to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"Practically the entire world called me yesterday. I got calls from 87 different people," island caretaker Soren Thiim Andersen, the highest authority on the island that is Denmark's easternmost point, told Reuters. The calls from far-flung journalists followed media reports in the United States and Germany that suggested a pro-Ukrainian group could be responsible for the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, which happened near Christiansö in September last year.

The operation to place explosives on the seabed was carried out by six people, who sailed from Rostock in northern Germany on Sept. 6 to Christiansö, according to reports by Germany's ARD broadcaster and Zeit newspaper. The Danish police declined to comment.

Andersen told Reuters the Danish police had interviewed local people for information about boats that moored on Christiansö on Sept. 16-18. The police were not the only ones keen for information.

Other islanders on Thursday told Reuters they had been overwhelmed by the sudden interest from journalists from across the world, who wanted to know everything about the boat reported to have been moored on the island. "It's a bit disturbing. That our small island could be a pawn in such a big political game. And is that even the case, or are they just conspiracy theories?" Anne Marie Koefoed, a resident of 35 years, told Reuters.

Christiansö is part of a small archipelago about 18 km northeast of the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. A former naval fortress, it remains under the administration of the Danish defence ministry, and has 98 inhabitants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023