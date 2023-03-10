Left Menu

PM Hasina & PM Modi to virtually inaugurate first Bangladesh-India cross-border oil pipeline on March 18

The two premiers also joined the ground-breaking ceremony for the IBFPL in September 2018 through video conferencing, the report said.India also withdrew its objection to Dhaka building any establishment inside 150 yards of Bangladesh territory along the zero lines, Momen said.Now we can start our projects along the frontier, the foreign minister was quoted as saying in the report.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 10-03-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 14:50 IST
PM Hasina & PM Modi to virtually inaugurate first Bangladesh-India cross-border oil pipeline on March 18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will jointly inaugurate the maiden cross-border oil pipeline between the two countries on March 18 for diesel transportation to this country, Bangladesh's foreign minister has said.

Speaking at a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press conference here on Thursday, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said, “The two premiers will inaugurate the pipeline on March 18 (through video conferencing),” the country's official news agency BSS reported on Thursday.

Delhi would use the 130 km India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFP), built from approximately Rs 3.46 billion, drawn from the Indian Line of Credit (LoC), to export diesel to Dhaka, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation officials were quoted as saying in the report.

''Good news is India will send us diesel. The pipeline has been completed,” Momen said.

A long-term agreement was signed in 2017 to import diesel from India to Bangladesh through the pipeline, which stretches from West Bengal’s Siliguri to a Meghna petroleum depot in Dinajpur’s Parbatipur, the BDNews news portal reported.

The bilateral project launched in March 2020 had an initial deadline of June 2022 that was pushed back another year due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, the report added.

The pipeline stretches 125 km inside Bangladesh's territory and 5 km inside India.

Previously Bangladesh used railway carriages to import diesel from India. The two premiers also joined the ground-breaking ceremony for the IBFPL in September 2018 through video conferencing, the report said.

India also withdrew its objection to Dhaka building any establishment inside 150 yards of Bangladesh territory along the zero lines, Momen said.

“Now we can start our projects (along the frontier),” the foreign minister was quoted as saying in the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023