Crowdfunding 'misuse' case: SC notice to Gujarat on Saket Gokhale's bail plea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 11:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Gujarat government on a plea filed by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale seeking bail in a case related to alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath issued a notice to the state government and sought its reply within two weeks.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Gokhale, had earlier submitted that the petitioner has always maintained that he has collected money from crowdfunding.

The Gujarat High Court on January 23 had refused bail to Gokhale and asked him to approach the court only after a charge sheet is filed.

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi on December 30, 2022, in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowdfunding.

He is facing charges under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 467 (forgery) of the IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

