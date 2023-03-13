UK finance minister says country's banking system 'extremely secure'
Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday the country's banking system is extremely secure, adding that the rescue of SVB's UK arm was necessary to help protect some of the UK's most strategic tech companies.
"The UK banking system is extremely secure, it's well capitalised," he told reporters.
