Chhattisgarh Cong chief alleges misappropriation of DMF fund in Kondagaon; govt assures to launch probe

Chhattisgarh Congress chief and MLA Mohan Markam on Monday alleged misappropriation of funds in works sanctioned under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) in the state's Kondagaon district and demanded a probe.

After Markam raised the issue, state Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ravindra Choubey assured the matter will be probed by a state-level officer and action will be taken within a month.

Speaking during Question Hour, Markam asked about the number of works sanctioned by the district construction committee to the Rural Engineering Service (RES) division in Kondagaon in the last two financial years as well in the current fiscal till January 31.

Markam, who represents the Kondagaon assembly constituency, also asked about the funds allotted for these works.

In his reply, the minister said, no work was allotted by the district construction committee to the RES in the district during the said period.

Later, Markam claimed the misappropriation of funds worth Rs 7 crore in the works under DMF in Kondagaon district. He asked whether the state government will take action against the officer concerned after a probe by constituting a committee of the House. Joining him on the issue, opposition BJP MLAs also demanded an inquiry by the House panel. Choubey said details on the issue will be collected and the matter will be probed by state-level officers. He also assured action into the matter within a month.

District Mineral Foundations (DMF) is a trust, set up as a non-profit body in all districts of Chhattisgarh, to work for the interest and benefit of persons and areas affected by mining-related operations. It is funded through the contribution of miners.

