Germany: Scholz to meet Israel's Netanyahu in Berlin on Thursday
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 16:14 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a working lunch in Berlin on Thursday, a German government spokesperson said on Monday. The two leaders would discuss bilateral issues as well as international and regional security questions, the spokesperson said, adding that judicial reform in Israel would also be among the topics discussed.
"The chancellor is looking forward to this visit," the spokesperson added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olaf Scholz
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Berlin
- Israel
- German
- Israeli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany wants to ease path for Indian IT experts seeking work visas: Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Germany guarantees Swiss Leopard 2 tanks wouldn't go to Ukraine - Berlin
Two films made under post-Covid global campaign by Tourism ministry win awards in Berlin
Berlin warns against hasty accusations after Nord Stream reports
No departures at Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg airports as security staff strike