Left Menu

Germany: Scholz to meet Israel's Netanyahu in Berlin on Thursday

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 16:14 IST
Germany: Scholz to meet Israel's Netanyahu in Berlin on Thursday
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a working lunch in Berlin on Thursday, a German government spokesperson said on Monday. The two leaders would discuss bilateral issues as well as international and regional security questions, the spokesperson said, adding that judicial reform in Israel would also be among the topics discussed.

"The chancellor is looking forward to this visit," the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023