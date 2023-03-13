Maha Council passes bill to increase number of co-opted members in civic bodies

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Monday passed amendments to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act to increase the number of co-opted members in civic bodies.

As per the bill tabled by minister Uday Samant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation can co-opt as members 10 persons, up from the present five, while other civic bodies will be allowed 10 per cent of the corporator strength or 10 persons, whichever is less.

Congress MLC Abhijeet Wanjari opposed the amendments saying the process would be used to lure corporators and influence their decisions.

