Congress Shirtless Protest Sparks Controversy at AI Summit

Union ministers vehemently condemned the Congress party for orchestrating a 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit, labeling the dramatic display by its youth wing as a 'shameful' act that risks tarnishing India's international reputation. The protest targeted recent government trade deals, with members marching around the venue shirtless, slogans printed on their T-shirts.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh criticized the Congress, accusing them of prioritizing political gains over national interest while India was showcasing its technological leadership globally. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal described the protest as a display of Congress' arrogance and frustration, emphasizing that such disruption strategies only reveal the party's visionless approach.

Meanwhile, Congress justified their peaceful protest as a democratic right. IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib insisted their actions were not against the AI Summit but opposed any perceived compromise on India's interests.

