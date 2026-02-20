Left Menu

Congress Shirtless Protest Sparks Controversy at AI Summit

Union ministers criticized the Congress for a 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit by its youth wing, deeming it a shameful act that tarnishes India's global reputation. The protest, aimed at opposing government trade deals, drew widespread condemnation from leaders prioritizing national pride over political gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:20 IST
Congress Shirtless Protest Sparks Controversy at AI Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union ministers vehemently condemned the Congress party for orchestrating a 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit, labeling the dramatic display by its youth wing as a 'shameful' act that risks tarnishing India's international reputation. The protest targeted recent government trade deals, with members marching around the venue shirtless, slogans printed on their T-shirts.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh criticized the Congress, accusing them of prioritizing political gains over national interest while India was showcasing its technological leadership globally. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal described the protest as a display of Congress' arrogance and frustration, emphasizing that such disruption strategies only reveal the party's visionless approach.

Meanwhile, Congress justified their peaceful protest as a democratic right. IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib insisted their actions were not against the AI Summit but opposed any perceived compromise on India's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Summit protest: Delhi Police registers case under various sections, including criminal conspiracy, against IYC workers: Officials.

AI Summit protest: Delhi Police registers case under various sections, inclu...

 India
2
Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines

Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines

 India
3
Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

 Global
4
Infantino's Surprising Presence at Board of Peace Sparks IOC Scrutiny

Infantino's Surprising Presence at Board of Peace Sparks IOC Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026