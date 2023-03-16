IED expert of JMB terror group awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment in Bengaluru

A Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist who is an expert in fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) has been sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment by a special NIA court in Bengaluru, an official said on Thursday.

Arif Hussain, a resident of Panpara in Barpeta district of Assam, is the eighth JMB operative sentenced in a case related to generating funds for the terror group by committing dacoity, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The federal agency said Hussain was held guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Court, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act. The court also imposed fine on him.

''Hussain was operating from various hideouts in and around Bengaluru, along with 13 other members of JMB. They were involved in committing dacoities across the city for raising funds for the JMB cause,'' the spokesperson said.

As an IED expert, Hussain had imparted training to co-accused in the preparation of IEDs, the official said, adding after committing dacoity, he had sold the looted gold in Assam and the money generated was then used for furthering the activities of JMB in India.

In November last year, the special NIA court in Bengaluru convicted three persons -- Najir Sheikh, Habibur Rahaman and Mosaraf Hossain -- who had pleaded guilty and were awarded seven years' rigorous imprisonment with fine.

Four more persons -- Khador Kazi, Mustafizur Rahman, Adil Sheikh and Abdul Karim -- also pleaded guilty later and were awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment with fine in January, the spokesperson said.

