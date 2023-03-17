Left Menu

Belarus rights abuses may amount to 'crime against humanity' - UN report

Belarus' permanent mission to the U.N. in Geneva quickly dismissed the report, calling it "a lobbying tool for Western countries' anti-Belarusian agenda at the United Nations and the Human Rights Council". The paper issued by the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights covered the run-up to a disputed presidential election on Aug. 9, 2020, and a crackdown on demonstrators and critics in the months that followed.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:15 IST
Belarus rights abuses may amount to 'crime against humanity' - UN report

U.N. rights experts accused Belarus of systematic abuses, including the repression of protesters and dissidents, that could amount to crimes against humanity, in a report published on Friday. Belarus' permanent mission to the U.N. in Geneva quickly dismissed the report, calling it "a lobbying tool for Western countries' anti-Belarusian agenda at the United Nations and the Human Rights Council".

The paper issued by the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights covered the run-up to a disputed presidential election on Aug. 9, 2020, and a crackdown on demonstrators and critics in the months that followed. "There are sufficient grounds to believe that systematic, widespread and gross human rights violations have been and are being committed in Belarus," the report said.

"Some of the violations may also amount to crimes against humanity," it added. Violations included the security services' "widespread unnecessary and disproportionate use of force," torture, arbitrary arrests and impunity, according to the report.

The abuses "appear to have been part of a campaign of violence and repression" against those critical of the government, the report added. "We do regret that the government of Belarus has been unwilling to recognise the mandate, to positively engage with our examination and to grant access to the country," Elizabeth Throssell, spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, told reporters.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a staunch Russian ally who secured his sixth term in office in the vote, has dismissed accusations of violations and accused foreign powers of backing the protests. He has ruled the former Soviet country with an iron hand since 1994.

Hundreds were detained and beaten during demonstrations after the election, which the opposition and Western countries said was fraudulent. The report will be presented next week to the U.N.'s Human Rights Council, the only body made up of governments meant to protect human rights worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023