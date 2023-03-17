Left Menu

BJP stalwart Jaynarayan Mishra gets bail in a murder case

The special Additional District Judge ADJ court, Bhubaneswar Friday granted bail to senior BJP leader and MLA Jaynarayan Mishra in a murder case filed in 2018.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-03-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 23:17 IST
BJP stalwart Jaynarayan Mishra gets bail in a murder case
  • Country:
  • India

The special Additional District Judge (ADJ) court, Bhubaneswar Friday granted bail to senior BJP leader and MLA Jaynarayan Mishra in a murder case filed in 2018. Mishra, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha assembly, appeared before the court along with 11 others in connection with BJD worker Dileswar Sahu's murder on February 22, 2018. The court granted bail to all of them on the same conditions as set by the lower court, a government pleader said.

Mishra will have to inform the court if he goes out of the state. He is not allowed to get involved in the case directly or indirectly and must not attempt to tamper or destroy evidence, the court said in the bail conditions.

Earlier, the case was transferred from JMFC court, Sohela in Bargarh district to the Bhubaneswar special ADJ court. Mishra had been granted bail by the Sohela court.

The deceased Dileswar, who was also working as a driver of the then BJD Minister Sushant Singh's brother, had died in a firing incident that had taken place at Sohela on February 22, 2018, two days before the Bijepur bypoll.

Mishra and 11 others were arrested in the case based on the complaint against them in connection with the murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023