BJP stalwart Jaynarayan Mishra gets bail in a murder case

The special Additional District Judge (ADJ) court, Bhubaneswar Friday granted bail to senior BJP leader and MLA Jaynarayan Mishra in a murder case filed in 2018. Mishra, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha assembly, appeared before the court along with 11 others in connection with BJD worker Dileswar Sahu's murder on February 22, 2018. The court granted bail to all of them on the same conditions as set by the lower court, a government pleader said.

Mishra will have to inform the court if he goes out of the state. He is not allowed to get involved in the case directly or indirectly and must not attempt to tamper or destroy evidence, the court said in the bail conditions.

Earlier, the case was transferred from JMFC court, Sohela in Bargarh district to the Bhubaneswar special ADJ court. Mishra had been granted bail by the Sohela court.

The deceased Dileswar, who was also working as a driver of the then BJD Minister Sushant Singh's brother, had died in a firing incident that had taken place at Sohela on February 22, 2018, two days before the Bijepur bypoll.

Mishra and 11 others were arrested in the case based on the complaint against them in connection with the murder.

