Palestinian shot dead after trying to stab Israeli soldiers - army

Among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, the West Bank has seen a spike in violence since Israel intensified raids last year in response to a series of street attacks in its cities. "The suspect drew a knife and approached the forces who responded by opening fire," the military said. Palestinian officials had no other details on the incident.

Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian who tried to stab them in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the army said, and Palestinian officials said the man had died. Among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, the West Bank has seen a spike in violence since Israel intensified raids last year in response to a series of street attacks in its cities.

"The suspect drew a knife and approached the forces who responded by opening fire," the military said. The Palestinian health ministry said a 23-year-old was killed. Palestinian officials had no other details on the incident.

