Left Menu

Maha: District government pleader booked under Atrocities Act

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 19-03-2023 09:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 09:16 IST
Maha: District government pleader booked under Atrocities Act
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered under the Atrocities Act against the district government pleader in Dharashiv, formerly Osmanabad, in Maharashtra for alleged dereliction of duty and helping accused persons being tried by a court, police have said.

The State Law and Justice Department had directed the district superintendent of police to file a case against the government pleader for allegedly remaining absent during the court hearings in a bid to help the accused being tried under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, they said on Saturday.

A chargesheet was filed in the district court against nine persons for the 2015 incident wherein some upper-caste men had attacked a man and his parents in Kashegaon village and set their house on fire.

The complainant had approached the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Commission, Mumbai, against the government pleader.

The commission subsequently directed the state Law and Justice department to take action, police said.

Accordingly, a case was registered under the Atrocities Act on Friday, but no arrest has been made so far, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023