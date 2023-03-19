Left Menu

Maha: Police bust gang involved in house-breaking in Latur; four held

PTI | Latur | Updated: 19-03-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 20:02 IST
Maha: Police bust gang involved in house-breaking in Latur; four held
  • Country:
  • India

The police busted a gang involved in house-breaking and thefts in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused who were planning to break into a house in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said.

While four of the accused were arrested, one absconded from the spot, he said. The police recovered sharp weapons from the men, who are history-sheeters with several cases to their name in different police stations in the district, the official said.

A case under section 399 (preparing to commit dacoity) and among other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered against the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023