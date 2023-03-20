UK finance ministry welcomes Credit Suisse-UBS deal

Britain's finance ministry said it welcomed the merger of Credit Suisse with UBS and the steps taken by Swiss authorities to support financial stability on Sunday.

"The UK government welcomes the steps taken today by the Swiss authorities in relation to Credit Suisse to support financial stability, and will continue to engage with the FCA and the Bank of England as is usual," a ministry spokesperson said.

"The Bank of England has confirmed the UK banking system remains safe, sound and well capitalised."

