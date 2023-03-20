Left Menu

Colombian president suspends ceasefire with criminal group

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Sunday said he had suspended a ceasefire with the Clan del Golfo, the country's largest criminal organization, because it had attacked police. "We will not allow them to continue sowing anxiety and terror in the communities." Minutes later, Petro tweeted: "The rifle attack on the police force by the Clan del Golfo breaks the ceasefire....

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 04:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 04:59 IST
Colombian president suspends ceasefire with criminal group

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Sunday said he had suspended a ceasefire with the Clan del Golfo, the country's largest criminal organization, because it had attacked police. "I have ordered the armed forces to reactivate all military operations against the Clan del Golfo," Petro said in a tweet. "We will not allow them to continue sowing anxiety and terror in the communities."

Minutes later, Petro tweeted: "The rifle attack on the police force by the Clan del Golfo breaks the ceasefire.... The armed forces must act immediately against the mafia organization." Reuters was not able to immediately confirm any details about the rifle attack.

The ceasefire with the Clan, also known as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces (AGC), was part of efforts to end the group's part in Colombia's internal conflict, which has killed at least 450,000 people. In a radio interview on March 19, Petro accused the group of destroying a municipal aqueduct in Antioquia province amid roadblocks connected to protests by informal gold miners.

Petro's government has asked Congress to pass a law approving surrender for gangs, including reduced prison sentences, in exchange for halting operations and paying reparations to victims.

