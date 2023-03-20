US, Philippines will announce new EDCA sites as soon as they can - US official

The United States and Philippines will announce new sites as soon as possible for an expanded Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the two allies, a top U.S. air force official said on Monday. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr earlier this month granted the United States access to four more military bases, on top of five locations under the 2014 EDCA agreement.

U.S. air force Secretary Frank Kendall spoke in Manila after meeting Philippines Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez.

