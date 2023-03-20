France says EU needs to help Ukraine quickly on arms supplies
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Ukraine needed to be helped straight away, as European Union foreign miniters gathered to debate arms supplies for Kyiv in its fight against Russia.
"We need to help Ukraine quickly and straight away," Colonna said in Brussels.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had earlier said he hoped for a deal on the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine at the meeting, warning of problems should ministers fail to agree.
