EU imposes further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations

(Adds EU statement on new sanctions) BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday imposed a new package of sanctions against Iran, its sixth, in response to human rights violations, adding eight individuals and one entity to its list.

The European Union on Monday imposed a new package of sanctions against Iran, its sixth, in response to human rights violations, adding eight individuals and one entity to its list. "In particular, the Council is sanctioning members of the judiciary responsible for handing down death sentences in unfair trials, and for the torturing of convicts," the EU said in a statement.

In total, EU sanctions now apply to 204 individuals and 34 entities in Iran. "We want to make clear that nobody is above the law, which is why we will impose a sixth package of sanctions here in Brussels," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had told reporters earlier in the day.

Britain for its part said it had sanctioned senior officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

, including those who it said were responsible for managing the group's financial investments.

