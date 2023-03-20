Left Menu

Assam has 99,942 doubtful voters, Himanta informs assembly

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, replying to a question by Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal, said the number of D-voters in the state is 99,942 as on February 1. During the same period, 15,151 D-voters were declared as Indian citizens by the FTs and 33,033 as foreigners, Sarma, who also holds the Home department, added.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:50 IST
Assam has 99,942 doubtful voters, Himanta informs assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Assam currently has 99,942 Doubtful voters (D-voters), while more than 33,000 such people were declared foreigners since 2017, the state assembly was informed on Monday. D-voters are those who could not provide evidence in favour of their Indian nationality. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, replying to a question by Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal, said the number of D-voters in the state is 99,942 as on February 1. Sonitpur and Barpeta districts topped the chart with 15,835 and 15,232 D-voters respectively. The number of cases pending before the Foreigners Tribunal, which determines the citizenship of these people, is 1,05,826 as on February 1, 2023. Total number of cases disposed by the FTs from January 1, 2017, to February 1, 2023, is 1,41,553, Sarma said. During the same period, 15,151 D-voters were declared as Indian citizens by the FTs and 33,033 as foreigners, Sarma, who also holds the Home department, added. The issue of D-voters is one of the most contentious topics in Assam's political and social sphere. Several elections have been fought and won over this single issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, who are initially marked as D-voters if their names are found in the electoral rolls. The concept of D-voters was introduced in Assam in 1997 by the Election Commission. It does not exist anywhere else in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023