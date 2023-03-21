Left Menu

US sending ammunition, tanker trucks, boats to Ukraine

The US has provided more than USD 32.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 00:21 IST
The State Department announced on Monday that the US will send Ukraine USD 350 million in weapons and equipment, as fierce battles with Russian forces continue for control of the city of Bakhmut, and troops prepare for an expected spring offensive.

The latest package of aid includes a large amount of various types of ammunition, such as rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and an undisclosed number of fuel tanker trucks and riverine boats.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a statement, said the package also provides more ammunition for howitzers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, high-speed anti-radiation (HARM) missiles and anti-tank weapons. "Russia alone could end its war today. Until Russia does we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes," said Blinken.

The new aid comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday, giving a political lift to Russian President Vladimir Putin against the West just days after an international arrest warrant was issued for the Kremlin leader on war crimes charges related to Ukraine.

The American weapons will be taken from Pentagon stocks through the presidential drawdown authority, so it will be able to be delivered quickly to the warfront. The US has provided more than USD 32.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

