Man strangles wife, kills self in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 25-03-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 11:59 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 50-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping in front of a train after strangling his wife in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Sajan Pasi of Sujalpur Bamrauli village in Kokhraj allegedly killed his wife Rani (48) after an argument on Friday night, they said.

Pasi then jumped in front of goods train on the Delhi-Howrah line near the village, Kokhraj police station in-charge Ramesh Patel said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

