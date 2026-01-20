Left Menu

British Govt Eyes Regulatory Intervention in Telegraph's Takeover Drama

British culture minister Lisa Nandy considers intervening in the 500-million-pound takeover of the Telegraph by DMGT. This comes in response to concerns about media plurality and foreign ownership, sparking regulatory scrutiny. Nandy seeks responses by January 26 before making a final decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:00 IST
The proposed 500-million-pound acquisition of the Telegraph newspaper by DMGT might soon face regulatory intervention, as British culture minister Lisa Nandy announced her intent to step in. The potential move aims to address concerns over media plurality and control.

The Telegraph's ownership has been uncertain since 2023, following a stalled attempt by RedBird IMI, backed by U.S. and UAE interests, due to Britain's foreign ownership restrictions. Nandy pointed out the need for diverse media voices as a key reason for this possible intervention.

While Nandy indicated no current need to act under the Foreign State Influence regime, she remains open to doing so if new information arises. A final decision is pending as Nandy gathers input from involved parties, with a deadline set for January 26. Should intervention proceed, Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority will oversee the implications on media competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

