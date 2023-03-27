Inter-ministerial meeting to discuss International Day of Yoga celebrations held

An inter-ministerial meeting to discuss preparations ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2023 was held here on Monday.

Several Union ministers attended the meeting and gave suggestions regarding increasing the outreach, pooling resources to reflect the 'whole government approach' and to put in joint efforts to take IDY-2023 to greater heights, an Ayush ministry statement said.

Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the IDY has already become an international event. Every year, the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with other central ministries and yoga stakeholder institutions, organizes IDY at a global scale with a view to maximizing public involvement and participation, he said.

He further emphasized that with the active support of various ministries and the stakeholder organizations, the IDY 2023 will reach every nook and corner of India and nations around the world. A host of Union Ministers including Giriraj Singh, Bhupendra Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Jitendra Singh among others were present during the meeting. The Ministry of Ayush has successfully organized various IDY's since 2015, the statement said. The key objective behind IDY celebration is branding India globally as well as creating awareness about physical-mental fitness etc, it said. The IDY resolution of the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 came on the initiative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was passed by unanimous consent, which was a record in itself, it said. Since 2015, the IDY has evolved into a mass movement for health, around the world, it added.

