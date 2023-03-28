Chhattisgarh coal levy case: ED conducts fresh searches
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted fresh searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into an illegal coal levy case, official sources said.
The investigation relates to ''a massive scam in which illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen'', the agency had earlier said.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had said an amount of at least Rs 540 crore was ''extorted'' over the last two years. Premises related to those allegedly linked to Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Ramgopal Agrawal and arrested coal businessman Sunil Agarwal, besides a few others, in state capital Raipur and in Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh were searched, the official sources said.
Nine people, including state administrative service officer Saumya Chaurasia, coal trader Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and Chhattisgarh-cadre Indian Administrative Service officer Sameer Vishnoi, have been arrested till now in the case by the ED.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Cong chief alleges misappropriation of DMF fund in Kondagaon; govt assures to launch probe
Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites, three of whom were involved in attack that killed 14 security men, held
Centre trying to protect Adani as BJP gets poll funding, claims Chhattisgarh Cong
Chhattisgarh Congress chief slams party minister over "misuse of District Mineral Foundation fund"
Chhattisgarh: Five suffocate to death at brick kiln; one hospitalised