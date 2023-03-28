Left Menu

Maha: Man sentenced to five years RI for kidnapping, manhandling cop

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 17:48 IST
Maha: Man sentenced to five years RI for kidnapping, manhandling cop
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and manhandling a policeman.

Additional sessions judge Dr Rachna R Tehra on Monday found the accused Ali Rajak Pathan guilty of charges under sections 353 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty) 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

A fine of Rs 1,500 was also imposed on the accused.

Additional public prosecutor E D Dhamal informed the court that the victim, a police naik attached to the Thane city police, was on patrolling duty on the night of July 5, 2017, when he spotted a car moving suspiciously in Bhayanderpada.

While he was checking and questioning the occupants of the car, the policeman was pulled in by the accused persons, who drove towards Gaimukh and manhandled him.

There was a scuffle between the victim and the three accused, following which the vehicle rammed into a tree and the trio managed to escape.

Two of the accused persons involved in the crime who were arrested escaped and are absconding, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023