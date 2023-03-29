Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 14:35 IST
NCLAT upholds Rs 1,337.76 cr fine imposed on Google by competition watchdog
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NCLAT on Wednesday upheld the order of the fair trade regulator CCI imposing a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Internet giant Google.

A two-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directed Google to implement the direction and deposit the amount in 30 days.

The NCLAT bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Alok Shrivastava also done some modifications to the CCI order.

It also rejected Google's plea that there was a violation of natural justice by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in the probe.

On October 20 last year, the CCI slapped a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices. The regulator also ordered the Internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

This ruling was challenged before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which is an appellate authority over the orders passed by the CCI.

