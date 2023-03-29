Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill two villagers in separate incidents

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 29-03-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 16:14 IST
Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill two villagers in separate incidents
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two villagers, including a former deputy sarpanch, were allegedly killed by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit Bastar division in separate incidents, police officials said on Wednesday.

The victims were accused of acting as police informers by assailants, they said.

Both incidents took place on Tuesday night. While the man identified as Ramji Dodi was murdered in Narayanpur district, another villager Madkam Raju was killed in Sukma district, they said.

A native of Jhara village under Dhanora police station limits (Narayanpur), Dodi, a former deputy sarpanch, was strangled to death near his home, a local official said.

As per the preliminary information, a group of over a dozen Naxalites intercepted Dodi when he was going to his relative's place on foot and then abducted his two more family members, both men, from his house, he said.

The trio were taken inside a nearby forest, where Naxalites murdered Dodi and handed over the body to two others with a pamphlet suggesting he was acting as a police informer, he said.

In the Sukma incident, Raju was attacked by suspected Naxalites with sharp-edged weapons when he was sleeping in his house in Ondhepara village under Bheji police station limits, another official said.

A purported Maoist pamphlet was recovered from the spot in which Konta area committee of Maoists claimed that the victim was acting as a police informer, the official said.

Security personnel were rushed to the place after being alerted about it, police said, adding that search operations were underway at both places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023