Left Menu

Senate: Credit Suisse still helps rich Americans evade taxes

This investigation shows Credit Suisse did not make good on that promise, and the banks pending acquisition does not wipe the slate clean. The Swiss government and regulators pressed for a USD 3.25 billion takeover of long-troubled Credit Suisse by its rival bank UBS amid turmoil in the global financial system.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 29-03-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 17:21 IST
Senate: Credit Suisse still helps rich Americans evade taxes
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

US lawmakers say Credit Suisse kept allowing wealthy Americans to dodge tax payments, finding after a two-year investigation that the embattled Swiss bank violated a 2014 plea agreement it entered for enabling tax evasion.

The US Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday pointed to a possible criminal conspiracy tied to nearly USD 100 million in secret offshore accounts belonging to one family of American taxpayers that the bank didn't disclose.

The committee said its findings show that more than USD 700 million was concealed in violation of Credit Suisse's 9-year-old plea deal.

“Credit Suisse got a discount on the penalty it faced in 2014 for enabling tax evasion because bank executives swore up and down they'd get out of the business of defrauding the United States,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, the Democratic chairman of the committee. “This investigation shows Credit Suisse did not make good on that promise, and the bank's pending acquisition does not wipe the slate clean.” The Swiss government and regulators pressed for a USD 3.25 billion takeover of long-troubled Credit Suisse by its rival bank UBS amid turmoil in the global financial system. The collapse of two US banks unleashed fears that hit Switzerland's second-largest bank, whose shares tanked and customers pulled out their money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023