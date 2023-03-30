Left Menu

Minor girl's body with throat slit found in J-K

The body of a minor girl with her throat slit was found hours after she went missing in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. A case has been registered and the body sent for medico-legal formalities, they said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2023 09:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 09:37 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a minor girl with her throat slit was found hours after she went missing in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. The body of the 9-year-old girl was found in a shed just 30 metres away from her residence at Zab Khurhama in Lalpora area of the north Kashmir district Wednesday night, they said. A case has been registered and the body sent for medico-legal formalities, they said. The investigations have been launched, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

