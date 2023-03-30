Left Menu

2 arrested for stealing Durga idol, vandalising Lord Hanuman's statues

Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing an idol of goddess Durga from a temple here and vandalising two statues of Lord Hanuman, throwing one of them outside and pouring acid on it, police said on Thursday.The incident took place on Tuesday and the perpetrators -- Deepanshu and Hasan -- were arrested on Wednesday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Ravi Kumar said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-03-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 22:59 IST
Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing an idol of goddess Durga from a temple here and vandalising two statues of Lord Hanuman, throwing one of them outside and pouring acid on it, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday and the perpetrators -- Deepanshu and Hasan -- were arrested on Wednesday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Kumar said.

They had stolen a statue of goddess Durga and vandalised two statues of Lord Hanuman. They threw one of the idols of Lord Hanuman outside the Shiv Mandir in the Misalgarhi area and poured acid on it, police said.

Following the incident, members of some Hindu outfits created a ruckus, they said.

The DCP said the theft and vandalism was reported at the Masuri police station by the temple's priest Servesh Diwedi. The acid was from an invertor's battery, the priest had said.

The accused were sent to jail on Thursday after being produced before a court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

