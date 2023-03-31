BEL bags USD 52 million export orders

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received export orders worth USD 52 million during this month, the company said on Friday.

This includes communication equipment, electronics assembly, micro modules and mechanical parts for various customers from France, Israel, and the USA, among others, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement. ''This is reflective of the growing business interest and confidence among international customers on BEL and other Indian industries, which comes with the encouragement of the Indian Government and its policies aimed at an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat','' BEL said.

