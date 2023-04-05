MP: Navodaya Vidyalaya principal booked for molesting counsellor

A case has been filed against the principal of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya for allegedly molesting a former female counsellor, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, of the school in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Wednesday.

The case was registered on Tuesday following a complaint lodged by the 35-year-old woman, who worked as a contractual counsellor in the centrally-managed school, an official said.

Manpur police station in-charge Amit Kumar said the principal has been booked under relevant Indian Penal Code sections and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In her complaint, the woman said she worked as a counsellor in the school from September 2021 to June 2022 and alleged the principal used to often call her inside his office and touch her inappropriately.

When she resisted his move, he would threaten to terminate her contract, said the police, quoting the complaint.

The police official said the matter was under investigation and the accused has not been arrested yet.

