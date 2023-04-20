UN advisory board charts fresh path to better global governance
UN News | Updated: 20-04-2023 07:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 07:29 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Our Common Agenda
- Advisory Board
- Liberia
- Today
- Women_gender-equality.jpgimage1024x768.jpg
- Johnson Sirleaf
- A Breakthrough
- High-Level Advisory Board on Effective Multilateralism
- Löfven
- Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
- People and Planet
- Paris Agreement
- Policy Research
- BreakthroughReport
- Stefan Löfven
- Sweden
- António Guterres
- States
- Future
- UNUCPR
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti
Hanuman Jayanti: MHA asks states to monitor any factor that can disturb communal harmony, says Home Minister's Office.
Hanuman Jayanti: MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order, peaceful observance of festival
Turkey -U.S. discussed Sweden NATO bid, F-16 jets in Brussels
Centre has got proposals for computerisation of 58,383 PACS from 24 states, 4 UTs: Amit Shah