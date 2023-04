UN advisory board charts fresh path to better global governance

There needs to be a major shift in global governance to better tackle such current and looming challenges as the climate crisis and rising security threats, according to a new UN report published on Tuesday. Launched by the UN's High-Level Advisory Board on Effective Multilateralism, _A Breakthrough for People and Planet_ _: Effective and Inclusive Global Governance for Today and the Future_ , outlines an **ambitious plan** to **overhaul the global architecture**. Tweet URL > The #HLAB #BreakthroughReport delivered to the UN Secretary-General today > puts forward actionable recommendations to strengthen global governance > & the multilateral system – with the #UN at its core: > https://t.co/bZy5JJkIR0 > > #OurCommonAgenda https://t.co/O1xc8ZYUGH > > UN University Centre for Policy Research > > UNUCPR > > April 18, 2023 Co-chaired by former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and former Prime Minister of Sweden, Stefan Löfven, the Advisory Board was appointed by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres in 2022, tasked with **advising Member States on issues of key global concern** where better governance could make a difference. ## **Future judgement** "Future generations will judge us by the decisions we take today," Mr. Löfven said. " **Multilateralism** can work, but it **must work better and faster** ," he added. "Our people-centred recommendations aim to strengthen international cooperation and support an accelerated implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement [on climate change]." Ms. Johnson Sirleaf agreed. "I am confident that the report provides the **framework** that the UN, Member States, and others need to strengthen international cooperation **for current and future generations** ," she said, noting that the report stemmed from a year-long engagement with hundreds of networks, organizations, and civil society groups committed to addressing global challenges. "The solutions they shared will help current and future generations to **avoid the catastrophic implications of our current trajectory** and secure a more sustainable, just and peaceful world for people and planet," she said. ## **Stronger global architecture** The **recommendations** include strengthening the global architecture for peace, security, and finance, delivering just transitions for climate and digitalization, and ensuring more equity and **fairness in global decision- making**. The report also argues that **gender equality needs to be at the heart** of a reinvigorated multilateral system along with recommendations to ensure that system becomes more networked, more inclusive, and more effective. ## **Delivering for all** Six transformational shifts frame the report: rebuilding **trust in multilateralism** through inclusion and accountability; regaining balance with nature and providing clean energy for all; ensuring abundant and **sustainable finance** that truly delivers; supporting a just **digital transition** that unlocks the value of data and protects against digital harms; empowering effective, equitable **collective security** arrangements; and managing current and emerging transnational risks. "Today's geo-political tensions must not stand in the way of addressing multiple and growing challenges to our collective security," Mr. Löfven said. ![Women's leadership is one of the key drivers for gender equality worldwide.](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Libraries/Production%20Library/02-07-2021_UN- Women_gender-equality.jpg/image1024x768.jpg) UN Women Women's leadership is one of the key drivers for gender equality worldwide. ## **'Prepare better'** "We need to understand and **prepare better for emerging and future risks** ; we need to **build more transparency** and **trust** in international relations," he added, highlighting the report's call for a renewed effort to reform the UN Security Council, strengthening of the UN peacebuilding architecture, and broadening of relations between the UN and regional organizations. The report will **inform ongoing deliberations** leading up to the 2024 Summit of the Future, where Member States will consider ways to **lay the foundations for more effective global cooperation**. ## **Advisory Board mandate** The High-Level Advisory Board on Effective Multilateralism was established by the UN Secretary-General and builds on _Our Common Agenda_, his report released in September 2021, at the request of Member States, pointing the way toward a greener, better and safer future for the planet. Tasked with building on these ideas, the Advisory Board generates concrete suggestions for more effective multilateral arrangements across a range of key global issues, ensuring that the interests and needs of women and girls, young people, and future generations are taken fully into account.

