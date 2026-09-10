IMF Mission Set to Visit Argentina for Third Program Review

The International Monetary Fund will commence a mission in Argentina the week of September 21 for a third program review. The focus will be on rebuilding reserves, reducing financing risks, and preserving the fiscal anchor to ensure economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 20:57 IST
IMF Mission Set to Visit Argentina for Third Program Review
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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Thursday that it plans to start a new mission in Argentina during the week of September 21. The mission is part of the IMF's third review of the country's existing program.

The IMF's key priorities for Argentina include rebuilding foreign reserves, minimizing financing risks, and maintaining the fiscal anchor. These measures are deemed crucial for ensuring the nation's economic stability.

The mission's outcomes are expected to provide a pathway for Argentina to manage its economic challenges effectively and align with the objectives set forth by the IMF.

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