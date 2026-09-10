India and Germany Reaffirm Strategic Partnership as they Celebrate 75 Years of Diplomatic Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership across trade, defence, and clean energy. As both nations mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, they reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration in advanced technologies and global peace initiatives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, solidifying the enduring strategic partnership between India and Germany. The dialogue focused on enhancing cooperation across vital sectors including trade, investment, defence, and clean energy.
The discussion, described by Modi as 'warm and productive,' coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. This milestone serves as a reminder of the progress in the bilateral Strategic Partnership, with leaders emphasizing the deepening ties for the prosperity of their people.
The leaders acknowledged substantial advancements in their partnership and the sustained momentum in high-level exchanges. They reaffirmed their resolve to amplify collaboration in key areas such as advanced technologies, education, and talent mobility, while also addressing regional and global concerns aligned with their mutual interests.
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