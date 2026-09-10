Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukraine's Vital Oilseed Facilities
Russia has resumed attacks on Ukraine's vital oilseed processing facilities, including a major plant in Dnipro owned by Bunge. The attacks have killed two and injured five. Ukraine, once the largest exporter of sunflower oil, faces significant challenges in maintaining export levels due to ongoing conflicts.
In a continuation of escalating hostilities, Russia has targeted vital oilseed processing facilities in Ukraine, striking a major plant in Dnipro owned by global agribusiness giant Bunge. According to local authorities, these aggressive actions resulted in two fatalities and injured five individuals.
Although the company refrained from naming the implicated facility, Bunge confirmed that their Dnipro plant sustained damages. "As a result of the morning attacks in Dnipro, a section of our Dnipro facility was impacted," a company spokesperson revealed. Fortunately, no employees were injured. Bunge remains vigilant, continuously monitoring the unfolding situation.
Once the world's largest exporter of sunflower oil, Ukraine faces an uphill battle amid intensified Russian strikes on its refineries and ports. Despite the volatile environment, projections indicate a rise in Ukraine's sunflower oil production in the 2026/27 period, owing to larger harvests and resilience in the industry.
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