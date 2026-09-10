Harita Bhadra Blazes to Second-Fastest Indian Women's 100m Sprint

New Delhi witnessed a historic moment as sprinter Harita Bhadra stormed to victory in the 100m final at the Indian Athletics Series Final, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Clocking an impressive 11.22 seconds, Bhadra became the second-fastest Indian woman ever, surpassing her previous best of 11.46 seconds set in August. Her win has fueled her confidence and hopes for the Asian Games, where she plans to leverage her improved speed in the 200m race.

Bhadra expressed her joy with the win, citing the race as an opportunity to enjoy herself while showcasing her training efforts. She believes her current form will translate well in future competitions, aiming to enjoy the experience and perform at her best. The 23-year-old sprinter is optimistic about her prospects in the Asian Games, having demonstrated significant progress during the current season.

In the men's 100m final, Odisha's Animesh Kujur triumphed by clocking 10.21 seconds, edging out national record holder Gurindervir Singh. Singh, who finished with a strong 10.32 seconds, viewed the race as a valuable experience. Emphasizing the importance of learning from setbacks, he expressed readiness to refine his strategy and focus ahead of the Asian Games challenge.