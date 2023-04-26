Veteran banker Win Bischoff dies at 81

Win Bischoff, one of the world's most influential and celebrated financiers, has died at the age of 81, a member of the Bischoff family confirmed on Wednesday.

Bischoff was a former chairman of British bank Lloyds Banking Group and Citigroup, and also served as chief executive of asset manager Schroders. The German-born banker served some of the world's biggest banks and finance firms over a career that spanned more than five decades and crisscrossed continents.

He won a reputation as one of the industry's most astute leaders with a particular talent for strategic overhauls and repositioning banks battered by the 2007 subprime mortgage meltdown and credit crunch that followed. Bischoff died on April 25 of natural causes, the relative, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

