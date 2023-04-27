Three drug smugglers arrested in UP

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested three members of an international smuggling gang allegedly involved in supplying contraband to students studying in coaching centres in Rajasthan's Kota.

On information that some people were bringing charas in huge quantities from Nepal and were going to hand it over to a smuggler from Rajasthan, the STF arrested the three alleged smugglers who were in a car on the Lucknow-Kanpur road in Krishna Nagar, the STF said in a release here. During the search, 20 kg charas was recovered from their possession with a street value of Rs one crore.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Aftab Khan of Shahjahanpur, Salman Khan of Hardoi and Anil Kumar Shukla of Kota, Rajasthan.

Aftab and Salman told police during interrogation that they were smuggling charas from Nepal for the last two years.

Shukla said he used to sell the contraband to students studying in coaching centres in Kota, the release said.

After selling the drugs, Shukla used to transfer the money into the bank accounts of Aftab and Salman through UPI.

