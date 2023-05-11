Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

E. Jean Carroll elated at verdict that Trump sexually abused her

Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll said on Wednesday she felt "fantastic" after a jury a day earlier found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her, and awarded her $5 million in damages in her civil lawsuit against the former U.S. president. The verdict in Manhattan federal court represented a fresh legal setback for Trump as he seeks to regain the presidency in 2024. It also provided vindication for Carroll, 79, who in 2019 publicly accused Trump, 76, of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

U.S. FDA advisers back Perrigo birth control pill for over-the-counter use

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Wednesday voted in favor of allowing sales of Perrigo Co's contraceptive drug without a prescription, paving the way for the country's first over-the-counter birth control pill. The panel found the drug to be an effective OTC option with some members noting that it could expand the availability of birth-control alternatives to more people.

Debt ceiling battle delays sweeping annual defense policy bill

U.S. congressional leaders on Wednesday put off debate on the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an annual bill setting policy for the Pentagon, as the must-pass legislation got caught up in debate over raising the country's borrowing limit. House of Representatives Armed Services subcommittees had been scheduled to begin debate this week on the closely watched NDAA, which determines how the military spends its nearly-trillion-dollar annual budget. But it was put off at least temporarily as lawmakers and the White House hold talks on raising the government's $31.4 trillion debt.

Embattled US Rep George Santos hit with fraud, money laundering charges

U.S. Representative George Santos on Wednesday vowed to fight charges of fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds in the latest hit to the newly elected Republican, who has resisted calls to resign for lying about his resume. "It's a witch hunt," Santos said shortly after appearing in court in Central Islip, New York, to face the federal charges, echoing a claim often voiced by former President Donald Trump. "I'm going to fight my battle. I'm going to deliver. I'm going to fight the witch hunt. I am going to take care of clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

Explainer-What's next for Trump after civil rape verdict?

A jury in Manhattan decided on Tuesday that former U.S. President Donald Trump must pay $5 million in damages for sexually abusing magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defaming her by branding her a liar. Here is a rundown of what could come next:

US oil lobby blasts EPA emissions cuts plan, California likes it

The largest U.S. oil and gas trade lobby group said on Wednesday it believes sharp emissions cuts proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would result in the elimination of new internal combustion vehicles. But a California air regulator said the EPA plan "will benefit the climate, air quality, environmental justice, and economic development" and a top environmental group urged the agency to ramp up the pace of adopting electric vehicles to ensure the U.S. is on a path to 100% zero emission new vehicle sales by 2035.

US appeals court overturns first 'Varsity Blues' scandal convictions

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday threw out the fraud convictions of two wealthy fathers charged with involvement in a vast college admissions conspiracy to pay bribes so children could attend top universities. In a 3-0 decision, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled in favor of private equity executive John Wilson and former casino executive Gamal Aziz, the first defendants tried in the probe known as "Operation Varsity Blues."

Border crossings top 10,000 daily as migrants seek U.S. entry before Title 42 ends

Thousands of migrants are crossing into the United States this week before a new regulation takes effect that could bar most who cross illegally from seeking asylum, while others gathered on the Mexico side amid confusion about U.S. policy. The U.S. rolled out a regulation on Wednesday that presumes most migrants are ineligible for asylum if they passed through other nations without seeking protection elsewhere first or if they failed to use legal pathways for U.S. entry.

US Congress, White House begin tough debt limit, budget negotiations

Detailed talks on raising the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling kicked off on Wednesday with Republicans continuing to insist on spending cuts, the day after Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy's first meeting in three months. Time is tight to avoid a historic, economically destabilizing default on government debt, which the Treasury Department has warned could come as soon as June 1. But some areas of potential compromise emerged after a White House meeting on Tuesday.

US Army sergeant sentenced to 25 years for Black Lives Matter protester's murder

A U.S. Army sergeant was sentenced to 25 years in a Texas prison on Wednesday for killing a man at a protest against police brutality in 2020, setting the stage for Governor Greg Abbott to make good on a pledge to grant a pardon. Daniel Perry was found guilty last month of shooting to death 28-year-old Garrett Foster, a U.S. Air Force veteran, at a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas. The demonstration came months after the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in Minneapolis.

