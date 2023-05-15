Left Menu

Ukraine says Black Sea grain deal's future uncertain, no more talks set this week

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 14:54 IST
Ukraine cannot rule out that a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain will end on May 18 when it expires and the situation is uncertain, with no additional negotiations planned this week, a Ukrainian foreign ministry official said on Monday.

Olha Trofimtseva, a foreign ministry ambassador at large, told a briefing that Ukraine was receiving conflicting signals about the future of the grain deal.

