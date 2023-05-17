Two of family killed as car overturns in Rajasthan's Alwar

A man and his niece were killed and five others were injured on Wednesday when a speeding car overturned in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.

The accident occurred in Laxmangarh area when the car occupants were travelling from Deoband in Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat, they said.

The deceased were identified as Hafiz and Rashida.

A police official said the injured were admitted to hospital. Further investigation is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)