Two of family killed as car overturns in Rajasthan's Alwar
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-05-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 20:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A man and his niece were killed and five others were injured on Wednesday when a speeding car overturned in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.
The accident occurred in Laxmangarh area when the car occupants were travelling from Deoband in Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat, they said.
The deceased were identified as Hafiz and Rashida.
A police official said the injured were admitted to hospital. Further investigation is on, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-Delhi's Ishant rolls back the years in Gujarat upset
"Our bowlers were amazing," says David Warner after victory against Gujarat Titans
"I couldn't finish it," Hardik Pandya after Gujarat Titans loss to Delhi Capitals
Aman Khan credits Delhi Capitals’ collective effort for thrilling win over Gujarat Titans
Gujarat: Cong demands compensation to farmers for damage caused by unseasonal rains