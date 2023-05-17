Need for convergence among bodies under labour ministry says Bhupender Yadav

Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has stressed upon the importance of the convergence among different organisations under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, a release said.

Yadav at the concluding session of a two-day event at Noida said that synergy among all the organizations of the Ministry at the grass-roots level will help in bringing about a holistic approach towards welfare of the labour in the country.

The brain-storming session organized to develop an “Action Plan for Convergence”, was attended by 50 middle level management field officers of the organizations of Ministry of Labour & Employment namely, ESIC, EPFO, DGLW, CLC, DTNBWED, DGFASLI, VVGNLI, DGMS, LB and DGE.

After detailed deliberations, the participants came up with an Action Plan which was presented to the minister.

